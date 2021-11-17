Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Down 59.7% in October

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the October 14th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ JWEL traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.90. 30,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,302. Jowell Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWEL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Jowell Global in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Jowell Global in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jowell Global in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jowell Global in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jowell Global in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

