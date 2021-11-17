JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $165.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $113.56 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $488.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

