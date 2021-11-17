JulSwap (JULD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.30 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $24.17 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00070162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00070927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00093002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,306.45 or 1.00430125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,220.52 or 0.07028555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 563,060,540 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

