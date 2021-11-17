Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.
Shares of Jumia Technologies stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 632,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,087. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91.
About Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
