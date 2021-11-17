Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 632,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,087. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 96.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 110,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 360.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 146,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 114,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,059,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

