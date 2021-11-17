Jupiter (JUP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.42 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. Jupiter has a market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00071091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00092776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,469.56 or 1.00488624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,274.19 or 0.07102873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.