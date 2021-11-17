JustBet Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. JustBet has a total market cap of $841,217.78 and $6,370.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, JustBet has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00070280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00070659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00093349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,448.04 or 1.00842452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.52 or 0.07037551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars.

