Juva Life (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Trading Down 9.8%

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF)’s stock price dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 128,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 423,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.

Juva Life Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUVAF)

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Juva Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juva Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.