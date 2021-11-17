Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KDMN. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of KDMN opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 747.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,167.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Kadmon by 50.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kadmon by 8.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Kadmon by 49.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 193,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 64,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Kadmon by 13,098.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,443,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

