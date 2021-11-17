Karyn Smith Sells 1,043 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total transaction of $318,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $7.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,417. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.74 and its 200-day moving average is $346.30. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.27. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.60 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 5.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Twilio by 5.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

