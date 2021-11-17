KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KBCSY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €76.00 ($89.41) to €79.00 ($92.94) in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KBC Group from €81.00 ($95.29) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €74.00 ($87.06) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

Shares of KBC Group stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.30. The company had a trading volume of 41,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,041. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $49.43.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

