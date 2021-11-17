KeeperDAO Market Cap Reaches $105.80 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $105.80 million and $2.18 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $171.30 or 0.00285534 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00048865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.82 or 0.00228059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

