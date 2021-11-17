Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Update

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 327,600 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the October 14th total of 842,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KIQ traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,588. Kelso Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kelso Technologies by 769.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kelso Technologies by 98.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31,868 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kelso Technologies during the second quarter worth $51,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Kelso Technologies during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kelso Technologies by 88.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 850,339 shares during the period.

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company. It designs, engineers, markets, produces, and distributes various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems. The company operates through the following business segments: Design, production, and distribution of various proprietary products and active suspension control system for no road vehicles.

