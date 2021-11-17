Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $137.76

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.76 and traded as low as $129.85. Kerry Group shares last traded at $130.00, with a volume of 4,412 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRYAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Kerry Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.