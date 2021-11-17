KeyCorp Weighs in on AECOM’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AECOM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AECOM’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.83. AECOM has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in AECOM by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,178,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

