KeyFi (KEYFI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $41,145.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $3.16 million and $41,145.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00071128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00071102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00093056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,724.76 or 1.00144599 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,281.33 or 0.07060580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

