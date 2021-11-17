Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Gap Down to $11.59

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $11.25. Kezar Life Sciences shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 54,914 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KZR. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The firm has a market cap of $587.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

