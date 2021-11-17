Khozema Shipchandler Sells 3,427 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,474.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Thursday, October 14th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,708,873.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total transaction of $382,040.74.

On Friday, October 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.75, for a total transaction of $1,031,193.75.

On Thursday, August 19th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00.

Twilio stock traded down $7.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,417. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.27. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.60 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,908,515,000 after acquiring an additional 266,826 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Twilio by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,128,000 after acquiring an additional 284,171 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after acquiring an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Twilio by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.