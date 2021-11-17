Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Trading Down 5.5%

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. 10,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 25,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Kidoz from C$2.23 to C$0.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.68 million and a PE ratio of 350.00.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

