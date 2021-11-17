Kingsoft Cloud (KC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th. Analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. On average, analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

KC stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 1.39. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67.

KC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.