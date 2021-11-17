Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879,922 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.35% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $31,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $7,404,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,499,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,815,000 after purchasing an additional 248,679 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 163,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 320,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 96,826 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNSA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of -0.07.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 million. Analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

