Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kits Eyecare from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KTYCF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 106,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93. Kits Eyecare has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

