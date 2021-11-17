Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.60

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.60 and traded as low as $8.49. Klabin shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 2,583 shares traded.

KLBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Klabin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Klabin in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Klabin alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.1305 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

About Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.