Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Down 59.7% in October

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the October 14th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KLBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Klabin in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Klabin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

OTCMKTS KLBAY traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.49. 2,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,605. Klabin has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.1305 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

