Klaytn (KLAY) Market Cap Tops $3.91 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00002578 BTC on popular exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $3.91 billion and $161.74 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Klaytn has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00070192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00070663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00093169 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,287.93 or 1.00341783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.89 or 0.07013497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,723,807,408 coins and its circulating supply is 2,523,411,362 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.