KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Major Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 1,538,246 Shares

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,538,246 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $38,025,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. 1,525,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,648. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in KnowBe4 by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,078,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,284 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in KnowBe4 by 277.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,183,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,345 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in KnowBe4 by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 303,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,088,000. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

