KoHo Chain Market Capitalization Tops $149,658.97 (KHC)

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, KoHo Chain has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. KoHo Chain has a market cap of $149,658.97 and $3,759.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KoHo Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00070747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00071053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00093030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,342.23 or 0.99957292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,247.94 or 0.07036748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KoHo Chain Coin Profile

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

KoHo Chain Coin Trading

