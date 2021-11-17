Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Up 5.7%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.54. 75,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,334,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $595.55 million, a PE ratio of -73.44 and a beta of 2.12.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 19,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $139,839.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Kopin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kopin by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

