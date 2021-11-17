Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Holdings Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106,972 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.60% of Korn Ferry worth $23,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3,417.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,379,000 after buying an additional 528,257 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 510,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,850,000 after buying an additional 71,781 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 604,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,708,000 after buying an additional 87,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.53. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.59.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 11.91%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

