Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $76,440.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $76,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,824. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.73. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

