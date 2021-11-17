Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Purchases $3,360,895.56 in Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 232,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $3,360,895.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Indulgence B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 88,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00.

NASDAQ DNUT traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,752. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th.

DNUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,673,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,576,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

