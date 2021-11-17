Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.45

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.45 and traded as low as $62.37. Kuehne + Nagel International shares last traded at $62.38, with a volume of 4,602 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KHNGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.73.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

