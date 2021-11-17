Kuende (KUE) Market Capitalization Tops $668,463.01

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last week, Kuende has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One Kuende coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Kuende has a market cap of $668,463.01 and $1.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00048410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00224026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Kuende Profile

Kuende (CRYPTO:KUE) is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Buying and Selling Kuende

