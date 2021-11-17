Kusama Hits Market Capitalization of $3.15 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $371.89 or 0.00613251 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kusama has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $3.15 billion and approximately $126.14 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00070900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00071077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00093291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.85 or 0.07079051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,475.99 or 0.99726871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

