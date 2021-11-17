Kwmg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,868 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

NYSE BA opened at $225.80 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $191.85 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

