Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.80

Shares of Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €21.80 ($25.65) and traded as high as €23.42 ($27.55). Lagardère SCA shares last traded at €23.34 ($27.46), with a volume of 159,609 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.80.

Lagardère SCA Company Profile (EPA:MMB)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

