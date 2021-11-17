L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the October 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIQUY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

