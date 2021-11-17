Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Lamb Weston reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 2,491.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 178,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,973,000 after buying an additional 171,900 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 407.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 686,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,114,000 after purchasing an additional 551,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 12.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

