Landbox Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $421,096.55 and $40,167.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00070794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00070864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00095485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,422.16 or 1.00844901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.97 or 0.07098231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars.

