Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens Sells 1,242 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $37,843.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82.

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 354,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.88, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 20.8% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 49,934 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 153.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 42,166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 24.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,978,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,488,000 after buying an additional 588,392 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

