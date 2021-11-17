Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of C$209.50 and a 12-month high of C$269.18.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

