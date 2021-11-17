LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 887,600 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the October 14th total of 412,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTMAQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 541,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,164. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $903.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.68.

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport.

