Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $996,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $85,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,605 shares of company stock worth $21,769,985. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 146.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.52. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $85.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

