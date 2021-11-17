Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Cormark

Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Leaf Mobile from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of LEAF stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.50. 54,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,006. Leaf Mobile has a 12 month low of C$2.19 and a 12 month high of C$5.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$191.45 million and a PE ratio of 20.66.

Leaf Mobile Inc develops and publishes free-to-play mobile games in the United States, Canada, and the European regions. It offers a portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

