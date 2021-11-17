Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Short Interest Down 53.4% in October

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the October 14th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFTR. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 923,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 37,773 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 906,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 329,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 134,897 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $4,832,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFTR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,498. Lefteris Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

