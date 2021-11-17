Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $275.41

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.41 ($3.60) and traded as high as GBX 294.70 ($3.85). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 293 ($3.83), with a volume of 8,615,382 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGEN. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 397 ($5.19) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 329 ($4.30).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 282.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 275.41. The stock has a market cap of £17.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63.

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,290.80 ($2,992.94). Also, insider George Lewis acquired 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £3,346.60 ($4,372.35). Insiders acquired 2,825 shares of company stock worth $793,333 in the last 90 days.

About Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.