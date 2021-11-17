Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading Up 6.1%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s share price was up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.99 and last traded at $55.90. Approximately 10,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 429,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.63.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 343.40% and a negative return on equity of 101.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $47,570,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $1,314,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $3,654,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

