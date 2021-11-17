Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Lemonade worth $10,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LMND. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Lemonade stock opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.36. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.65. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $324,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,843,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

