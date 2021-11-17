Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Hits New 1-Year Low at $58.46

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.46 and last traded at $58.51, with a volume of 52826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMND shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,843,420 over the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 39.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,085 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 51.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,338,000 after buying an additional 588,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,511,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,994,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

