Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.89

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and traded as low as $3.67. Leonardo shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FINMY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Leonardo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.