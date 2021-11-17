Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.81 and traded as high as C$0.97. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 25,473 shares trading hands.

Separately, Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$232.78 million and a PE ratio of -10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.